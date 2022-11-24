Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has GBX 170 ($2.01) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 180 ($2.13).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Urban Logistics REIT Trading Down 1.4 %

LON:SHED opened at GBX 143.50 ($1.70) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 138.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 159.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £677.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Urban Logistics REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 114.21 ($1.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 200 ($2.36).

Urban Logistics REIT Cuts Dividend

About Urban Logistics REIT

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. Urban Logistics REIT’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

