Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has GBX 170 ($2.01) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 180 ($2.13).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Urban Logistics REIT Trading Down 1.4 %
LON:SHED opened at GBX 143.50 ($1.70) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 138.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 159.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £677.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Urban Logistics REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 114.21 ($1.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 200 ($2.36).
Urban Logistics REIT Cuts Dividend
About Urban Logistics REIT
Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.
