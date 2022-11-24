Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

UBA has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE UBA opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $760.68 million, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.20. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 146.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 442.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 21.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

