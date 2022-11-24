USS Investment Management Ltd Acquires 83,498 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,498 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of Ferguson worth $17,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 2,279.2% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after purchasing an additional 131,087 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 884,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1,284.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 33,960 shares during the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FERG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,217. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $99.16 and a 52 week high of $183.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.01.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 39.38%.

FERG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ferguson from £132 ($156.08) to £125 ($147.81) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,091.30.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

