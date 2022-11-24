USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.3% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $230.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,545. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43.

Insider Activity

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.74.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

