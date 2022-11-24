USS Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,233 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $13,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 421.8% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,511,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888,748. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.54 and a 52-week high of $149.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.37. The company has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.70%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. Argus cut their price target on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

