USS Investment Management Ltd Has $14.96 Million Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,901 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,329 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $14,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BNS traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,145. The company has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $74.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average is $56.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.63. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Desjardins lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.84.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

