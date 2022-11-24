USS Investment Management Ltd Has $18.16 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 178,672 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $18,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,905,000 after buying an additional 6,820,228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,126,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,235,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.70.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.2 %

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $85.42. 4,680,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,747,895. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.64. The company has a market capitalization of $107.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

