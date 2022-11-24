USS Investment Management Ltd Has $21.69 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cigna were worth $21,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,963,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cigna by 25.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cigna by 11.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,435,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $343,951,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cigna Price Performance

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CI traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $319.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $300.94 and a 200 day moving average of $282.14. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $331.05.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.