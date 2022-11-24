USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $16,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $308.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $310.38.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

