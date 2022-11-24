USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 8,657 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,657 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $22,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $236.92. 2,311,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,855,507. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $239.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.40.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

