USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 909 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $13,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 72.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 492 shares of company stock valued at $313,723. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $15.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $671.77. The company had a trading volume of 284,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,258. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $853.42. The firm has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.81, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $583.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $635.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $751.18.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

