V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives $42.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on V.F. from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on V.F. to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

V.F. Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $886,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 571,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 26,165 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VFC opened at $33.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. V.F. has a twelve month low of $26.46 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.78.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 185.19%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.