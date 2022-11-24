ValiRx (LON:VAL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.21

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.21 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 17.95 ($0.21). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 17.75 ($0.21), with a volume of 613,121 shares traded.

ValiRx Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £15.41 million and a P/E ratio of -7.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

About ValiRx

(Get Rating)

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a small molecule that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and other hormone associated solid tumours comprising breast and ovarian cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ValiRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ValiRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.