Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.0% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $156.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,896. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

