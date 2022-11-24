Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $21,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,484,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,755,000 after buying an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.76. 1,150,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,896. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

