Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,341 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VDE. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 289.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $128.97 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.58.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

