Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.44 on Thursday, hitting $229.76. 900,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,141. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $325.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.92.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.