Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) is O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s 10th Largest Position

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 1.9% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 52,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after acquiring an additional 17,327 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 108.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $249.00. 212,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,646. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.98. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

