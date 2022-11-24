Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,685,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,624. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

