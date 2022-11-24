Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Rating) was down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.38). Approximately 12,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 98,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.40).

Various Eateries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 41.90. The company has a market cap of £28.48 million and a P/E ratio of -6.96.

About Various Eateries

(Get Rating)

Various Eateries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Restaurant and Hotel. The company operates two brands across 13 locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, café, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Various Eateries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Various Eateries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.