Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 82,000 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 585.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,334,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712,968 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in DexCom by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,348,948,000 after buying an additional 13,545,106 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 229.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $638,246,000 after buying an additional 5,963,328 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,381,000 after buying an additional 4,389,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,424,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $342,285,000 after buying an additional 2,075,278 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.92. 3,529,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,278. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 208.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.97 and its 200 day moving average is $87.73. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $152.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

