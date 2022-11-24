Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 0.09% of Plug Power worth $8,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,208,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 15,464 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 314,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 184,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 44,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLUG traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.48. 11,494,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,273,640. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 6.09. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $43.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Plug Power to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Plug Power from $63.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.09.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

