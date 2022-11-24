Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 16,858 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,143 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,858 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 287,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,376,000 after buying an additional 47,503 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 28,987 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 21,139 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,204 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.8 %

DIS stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.88. 15,503,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,858,588. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $180.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $160.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Cowen cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

