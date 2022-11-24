Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $3.94 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,863 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 16.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 217,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,005,000 after buying an additional 30,462 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.7% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,962,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,538,000 after buying an additional 14,380 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 41.4% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 13.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 349,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after buying an additional 40,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,961,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,641,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

