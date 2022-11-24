Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Paychex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after buying an additional 1,445,699 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,244,000 after buying an additional 728,857 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 1,186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 777,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,518,000 after buying an additional 716,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Paychex by 614.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 648,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after buying an additional 557,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $123.16. 1,194,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,269. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.46. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.60%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

