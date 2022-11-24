Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $4.83 Million in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 293,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,091,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 944,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,915,000 after buying an additional 70,297 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.3% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CCEP traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,688. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.09. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $59.86.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCEP. Barclays dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.77.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

