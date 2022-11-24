Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 12,018 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $178.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,939,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,389,565. The company has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $199.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.27.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.70.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

