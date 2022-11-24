Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,116 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in McDonald’s by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 115,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,530,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,183 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $172,651,000 after buying an additional 22,059 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 350,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $79,309,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $273.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,514,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,101. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.88 and a 200-day moving average of $253.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

