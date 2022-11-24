Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes $6.47 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,763,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $9.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $270.66. The company had a trading volume of 464,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,877. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.64.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

