Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes $9.88 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,781 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,879,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 72.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 68.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.18 and a 200-day moving average of $153.22. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.46 and a beta of 1.29. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $285.58.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.48.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $323,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

