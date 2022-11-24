Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $3,226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Merlin Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in SEA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,909 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Cowen downgraded SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.87.

SEA Trading Up 3.9 %

SEA Profile

Shares of SE stock traded up $2.08 on Thursday, reaching $55.63. 4,059,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,922,041. Sea Limited has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $307.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.39.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

