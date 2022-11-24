Vectors Research Management LLC Acquires 2,810 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 4.9% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Vectors Research Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $19,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.00. 2,213,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,911. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.01.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

