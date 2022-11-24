Vectors Research Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,889 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,610,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $213,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $115.28. The company had a trading volume of 982,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,385. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $129.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.15 and a 200 day moving average of $117.40.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.173 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

