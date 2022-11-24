Vectors Research Management LLC Buys 95 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.0 %

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.70.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.98. 3,939,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,389,565. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.37. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $199.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $162.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.99%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

