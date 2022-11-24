Vectors Research Management LLC Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Vectors Research Management LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after buying an additional 4,893,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after buying an additional 5,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,750,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,894,878. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $107.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

