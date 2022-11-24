Vectors Research Management LLC Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Vectors Research Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,846 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,902,000 after acquiring an additional 586,815 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,579,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,936,000 after acquiring an additional 675,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after acquiring an additional 282,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,498,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.92. 4,259,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,908,651. The company has a market capitalization of $168.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.18.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

