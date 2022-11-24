Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 1,969 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Vectors Research Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $213.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,336. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $256.57.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

