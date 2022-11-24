Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 2,350 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,795,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Williams Companies by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,199,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Williams Companies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $962,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMB stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,032,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,429,453. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

