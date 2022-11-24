Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 365 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for about 0.9% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 2.4 %

Equinix stock traded up $15.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $671.77. The stock had a trading volume of 284,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,258. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $853.42. The company has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.81, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $584.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $635.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 162.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Equinix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $751.18.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492 shares of company stock valued at $313,723 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

