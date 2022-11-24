Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 68,238 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Vectors Research Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,238 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 688.6% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 30,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.32. 1,313,945 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

