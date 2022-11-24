Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Holdings Trimmed by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,570 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 1.1% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 11.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 29.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.0% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.92. 1,139,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,876. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of -408.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.36%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VTR. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

