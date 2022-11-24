Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Ventas were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Ventas by 2,053.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.64.

Ventas Trading Up 0.5 %

Ventas Announces Dividend

VTR opened at $44.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.98. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -408.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently -1,636.36%.

Ventas Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Articles

