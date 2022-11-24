Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,866 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 683,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,825,000 after buying an additional 132,789 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 116,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.92. The stock had a trading volume of 14,170,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,782,224. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

