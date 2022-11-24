Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.76

Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and traded as low as $1.50. Video Display shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Video Display Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44.

Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. Video Display had a negative net margin of 27.45% and a negative return on equity of 117.75%.

About Video Display

Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems for government, military, aerospace, medical, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates in four divisions: Simulation and Training Products; Cyber Secure Products; Data Display CRTs; and Other Computer Products.

