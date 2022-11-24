Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.66.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of VIPS stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,336,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,004,191. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.45. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $11.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

About Vipshop

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 121.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.