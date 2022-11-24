Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Director Scott B. Helm Purchases 10,000 Shares

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 333,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,616,974.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.00. 1,865,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,793,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.193 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.84%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 2,324.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.