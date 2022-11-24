Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $7.10 Per Share

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a report released on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the asset manager will earn $7.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.70. The consensus estimate for Voya Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.65 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VOYA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.42.

NYSE VOYA opened at $64.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.78. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 234.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 203,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,337,000 after buying an additional 82,958 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $524,628.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,814 shares of company stock worth $1,302,045. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.36%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

