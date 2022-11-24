Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 112,395 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.24% of Vulcan Materials worth $44,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $182.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.55. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

VMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Stories

