W Bradley Bickham Sells 7,500 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) COO W Bradley Bickham sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $789,075.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 0.8 %

ADUS stock opened at $108.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $112.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,664,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after acquiring an additional 37,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,276,000 after buying an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 757,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,175,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 605,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,387,000 after buying an additional 90,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,285,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADUS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

