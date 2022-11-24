Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Shares Down 1.1%

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €122.35 ($124.85) and last traded at €124.10 ($126.63). Approximately 61,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 218,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at €125.45 ($128.01).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($106.12) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Warburg Research set a €186.00 ($189.80) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Baader Bank set a €135.00 ($137.76) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €114.00 ($116.33) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €116.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of €138.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.66.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

